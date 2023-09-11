Morningstar Investment Management LLC Invests $547,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Medtronic by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.86. 1,088,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,683,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

