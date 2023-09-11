Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 3,695 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. TheStreet cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.45. 1,168,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,662,058. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.19 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

