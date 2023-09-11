Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $229,532,000 after buying an additional 2,054,974 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,728,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.33 on Monday, hitting $121.39. 1,202,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,812,711. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $106.63.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

