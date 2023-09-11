Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 509,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,760 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a market capitalization of $459.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.