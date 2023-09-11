Portolan Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 228,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,847,000. Lantheus accounts for approximately 1.8% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Lantheus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 471,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,073 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,767 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $159,204.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,027.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $750,951.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,594,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,773 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.77. 139,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,350. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.46 and a 1 year high of $100.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.48 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 67.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Lantheus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

