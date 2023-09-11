Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Medibank Private Limited (ASX:MPL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from Medibank Private’s previous final dividend of $0.07.

Medibank Private Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get Medibank Private alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medibank Private

In other news, insider David Koczkar bought 128,726 shares of Medibank Private stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.63 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$467,275.38 ($301,467.99). Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Medibank Private

Medibank Private Limited provides private health insurance and health services in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment provides private health insurance products, including hospital cover that offers members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which provides members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medibank Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medibank Private and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.