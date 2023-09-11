Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.3% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.61. 215,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,865. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.14 and a 1-year high of $255.10. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 108.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LHX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LHX

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.