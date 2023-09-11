IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2023

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGLGet Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This is an increase from IVE Group’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

IVE Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at IVE Group

In other news, insider Geoff Selig 384,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. Company insiders own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About IVE Group

(Get Free Report)

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing business in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

See Also

Dividend History for IVE Group (ASX:IGL)

Receive News & Ratings for IVE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.