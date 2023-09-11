PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Stock Holdings Raised by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 183.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 533,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,568 shares during the quarter. PBF Energy comprises 2.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $23,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PBF Energy by 250.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PBF Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,734. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $55.43.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.33%.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Further Reading

