Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Wingstop at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $45,404,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 178.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 219,977 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 266,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,914,000 after buying an additional 151,031 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $174.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING traded up $3.41 on Monday, reaching $163.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,904. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.53. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $223.77.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

