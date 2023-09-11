Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 20,088 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,088 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,417 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,833,000 after acquiring an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.41. The stock had a trading volume of 220,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,084. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 44,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $2,190,251.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,174,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,451 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Stories

