Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 2,885 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 656.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 378 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,079,146 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $326,790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,266 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,790,945.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $119.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,858. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.73. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.21 and a fifty-two week high of $122.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.16. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

