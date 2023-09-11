Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 130,653 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 130,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.65. The company had a trading volume of 289,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,158. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.83. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $295,665.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,190.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total value of $138,531.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,176. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

