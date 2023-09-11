Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $83.44 Million

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Status has a total market capitalization of $83.44 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,377.14 or 1.00151981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,625,097 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,625,097.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02204374 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $4,951,363.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

