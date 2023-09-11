Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 11th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.53 or 0.00017892 BTC on popular exchanges. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $165.63 million and $20,568.50 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,377.14 or 1.00151981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hermez Network is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.5584061 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $4,868.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

