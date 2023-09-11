ABCMETA Price Hits $0.0000 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $626,041.32 and approximately $26.58 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00020902 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00014952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,377.14 or 1.00151981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000629 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $53.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.