EOS Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, EOS has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00002131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $595.17 million and approximately $79.33 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002593 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001539 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001021 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,102,332,649 coins and its circulating supply is 1,102,331,877 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

