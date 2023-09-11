Quarry LP Has $844,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHXFree Report) by 261.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.71. 207,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.14 and a 12-month high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.38 and a 200-day moving average of $192.02.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

