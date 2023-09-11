Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Tops $8.56 Billion

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000962 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Cardano has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion and $133.89 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.42 or 0.06217449 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,152,657,253 coins and its circulating supply is 35,094,459,119 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.