Walken (WLKN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.66 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, Walken has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $983,422.34 worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Walken Token Profile

Walken launched on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,118,041 tokens. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Buying and Selling Walken

