Terra (LUNA) Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $144.92 million and $20.06 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001539 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009841 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001288 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000035 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002207 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 371,662,515 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

