Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,575.42 on Top Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $1,575.42 or 0.06217449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $189.40 billion and $6.82 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00011756 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,221,790 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

