Ultra Hits Market Capitalization of $43.89 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $43.89 million and approximately $869,733.04 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,327.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.79 or 0.00733224 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00113982 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015550 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000332 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,602,984 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,602,983.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13077205 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $791,855.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.