BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CME. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.00.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.64. 85,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.00. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $209.31.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.