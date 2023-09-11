Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.57 and a 200 day moving average of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $313.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

