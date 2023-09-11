Logos Global Management LP Decreases Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Logos Global Management LP lowered its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,016 shares during the quarter. Ventyx Biosciences accounts for about 1.3% of Logos Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.47% of Ventyx Biosciences worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% in the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $431,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 348.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,604,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 61.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,465,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,552,965 shares in the company, valued at $336,550,956.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 134,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,229,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,652,965 shares in the company, valued at $376,465,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,986 shares of company stock valued at $17,862,379 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of -0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.37. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $47.25.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on VTYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

