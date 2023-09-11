Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust
In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.40. 63,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.29%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.
