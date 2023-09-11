Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $8,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.93.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $130.40. 63,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.76, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $133.39.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.29%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Further Reading

