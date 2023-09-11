HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stock Position Lessened by WestBridge Capital Management LLC

WestBridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,253 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank makes up 7.3% of WestBridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. WestBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $47,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $199,877,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $156,500,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth $84,430,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 719.7% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,381,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HDB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

HDB traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.92. 334,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $71.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 22.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.