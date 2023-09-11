Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 2.9% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $41,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,114,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.85. 85,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.08. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPG

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.