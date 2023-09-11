Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Position Cut by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,238,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 52,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 346.6% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 313,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares in the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI remained flat at $16.80 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,712,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

