Linamar (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.03

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$69.03 and last traded at C$68.90, with a volume of 2247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.79.

LNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$89.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linamar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.24 by C$0.37. Linamar had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of C$2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linamar Co. will post 10.2188841 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

