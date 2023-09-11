Ironwood Investment Management LLC Sells 5,080 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of ImmunoGen worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the first quarter worth $80,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ImmunoGen

In other news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,332,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Renee Lentini sold 148,277 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $2,602,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,894.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,353,068 shares of company stock valued at $22,414,102. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ImmunoGen from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen Stock Performance

IMGN stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,526. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $20.69.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.15 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 485.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

(Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.