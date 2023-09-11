Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Acquires 22,519 Shares of Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $342,964.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,275,850.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,945 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $183,833.55.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,302 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $840,594.96.

On Monday, August 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,542 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.21 per share, for a total transaction of $99,503.82.

On Friday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 136,493 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,074,693.60.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 97,606 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,480,683.02.

On Monday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,677,620.10.

On Friday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,498 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $188,094.90.

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $340,657.03.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $647,713.26.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ECAT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,415. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 936,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,659,000 after buying an additional 136,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

