Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $374,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, reaching $246.36. The company had a trading volume of 380,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,609. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $181.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $251.78 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.79.

In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

