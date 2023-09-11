Hendrik du Toit Buys 230,000 Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Stock

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Free Report) insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.08) per share, for a total transaction of £379,500 ($479,287.70).

Ninety One Group Trading Up 1.8 %

N91 stock traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 167.90 ($2.12). 636,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ninety One Group has a one year low of GBX 155.10 ($1.96) and a one year high of GBX 223.20 ($2.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 916.67, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 168.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 176.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ninety One Group in a research report on Monday, September 4th.

About Ninety One Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

See Also

