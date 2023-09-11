Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Acquires $101,240.00 in Stock

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski acquired 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.31 per share, for a total transaction of $101,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,571.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

Peoples Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,385. The company has a market capitalization of $899.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.77. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $106.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.96%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Peoples Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEBO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,471,000 after acquiring an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,334,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,626,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,031,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,377,000 after acquiring an additional 374,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.