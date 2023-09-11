CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Richard F. Wallman Purchases 12,000 Shares

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 12,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. 123,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $21,675,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 177.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 524,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CECO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

