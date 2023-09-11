DLD Asset Management LP Acquires 24,564 Shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

DLD Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,564 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Wolfspeed worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 20.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

WOLF remained flat at $41.99 during trading on Monday. 356,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,756,519. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.57. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.53 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 35.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 5,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.01 per share, with a total value of $235,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Wolfspeed from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

