ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Shares Acquired by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,559 shares during the quarter. ForgeRock makes up approximately 0.9% of DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.56% of ForgeRock worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FORG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,250,000 after acquiring an additional 154,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ForgeRock by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,689,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in ForgeRock by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,015,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 87,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 87.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 454,822 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,181,000. Institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

FORG stock remained flat at $23.21 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.13 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.54.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.09 million.

In other news, Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,902,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $220,818.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ForgeRock news, CFO Juan P. Fernandez sold 7,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $138,176.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 622,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,569.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,902,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,623 shares of company stock worth $4,477,422 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

