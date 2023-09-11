DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $902,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MURF remained flat at $10.78 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,378. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.60.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.