DLD Asset Management LP Decreases Position in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

DLD Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

Silicon Motion Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 62,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,650. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.44 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.