DLD Asset Management LP Increases Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 357.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $98,690,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,624,000 after acquiring an additional 367,287 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 656,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,086,000 after acquiring an additional 181,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 369.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,126,000 after acquiring an additional 124,379 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $248.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,489. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTN. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.63.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

