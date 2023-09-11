Ironwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC cut its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International makes up 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,639,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,923,000 after buying an additional 4,177,079 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,413,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,110,000. Finally, Avala Global LP bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,859,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. 88,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894,199. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.45. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at $42,154,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

