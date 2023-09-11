Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $120.42 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,456,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 89,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Newmont worth $120,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,683 shares of company stock worth $1,600,929. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.