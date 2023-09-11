Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892,186 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

