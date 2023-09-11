The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 6.3% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 47.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,610 shares in the company, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara R. Snyder sold 21,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $2,892,178.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,724.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,377,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,801 shares of company stock worth $8,203,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Progressive from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR

Progressive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,677. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.