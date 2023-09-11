Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 110 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 204,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,438. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day moving average of $157.72. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $69.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

