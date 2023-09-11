Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,986 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $31,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Target by 22.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $303,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Target by 3.2% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,155 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Target by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $124.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $120.75 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.44.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.21.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

