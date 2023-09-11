B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.24

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.24 and last traded at C$4.24, with a volume of 308742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.17.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.33.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$632.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.54 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4113614 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
