Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.40

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$48.40 and last traded at C$48.38, with a volume of 38409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$48.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Brookfield Asset Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 2,471.43%.

In related news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total value of C$5,079,000.00. 7.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.